Error en la base de datos de WordPress: [Server shutdown in progress]

SELECT SQL_CALC_FOUND_ROWS wp_posts.ID FROM wp_posts LEFT JOIN wp_term_relationships ON (wp_posts.ID = wp_term_relationships.object_id) WHERE 1=1 AND wp_posts.ID NOT IN (614123) AND ( wp_term_relationships.term_taxonomy_id IN (534) ) AND ((wp_posts.post_type = 'post' AND (wp_posts.post_status = 'publish' OR wp_posts.post_status = 'acf-disabled')) OR (wp_posts.post_type = 'noticia' AND (wp_posts.post_status = 'publish' OR wp_posts.post_status = 'acf-disabled'))) GROUP BY wp_posts.ID ORDER BY wp_posts.post_date DESC LIMIT 0, 4