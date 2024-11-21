Los Game Awards 2024 ya han revelado los nominados en sus 29 categorías, marcando el inicio de la cuenta regresiva para una de las noches más esperadas del mundo de los videojuegos.

La gala, que premia a los mejores títulos del año, se celebrará el próximo 12 de diciembre.

Entre los juegos que destacan este año se encuentran Astro Bot y Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, cada uno con 7 nominaciones, y Metaphor: ReFantazio con 6. Otros títulos como Black Myth: Wukong y Silent Hill 2 Remake han conseguido 4 menciones.

A continuación, te presentamos los nominados en todas las categorías:

Juego del Año (GOTY)

• Astro Bot

• Balatro

• Black Myth: Wukong

• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor Dirección

• Astro Bot

• Balatro

• Black Myth: Wukong

• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor Narrativa

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

• Metaphor: ReFantazio

• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

• Silent Hill 2

Mejor Dirección Artística

• Astro Bot

• Black Myth: Wukong

• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

• Metaphor: ReFantazio

• Neva

Mejor Banda Sonora

• Astro Bot

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Metaphor: ReFantazio

• Silent Hill 2

• Stellar Blade

Mejor Diseño de Audio

• Astro Bot

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

• Silent Hill 2

Mejor Actuación

• Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

• Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)

• Humberly González (Star Wars: Outlaws)

• Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)

• Milena Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)

Innovación en Accesibilidad

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

• Diablo IV

• Dragon Age: The Veilguard

• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

• Star Wars: Outlaws

Juego con Impacto

• Closer the Distance

• Indika

• Neva

• Life is Strange: Double Exposure

• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

• Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Mejor Juego en Curso

• Destiny 2

• Diablo IV

• Final Fantasy XIV

• Fortnite

• Helldivers 2

Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad

• Baldur’s Gate 3

• Final Fantasy XIV

• Fortnite

• Helldivers 2

• No Man’s Sky

Mejor Juego Independiente

• Animal Well

• Balatro

• Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

• Neva

• UFO 50

Mejor Juego Indie Debut

• Animal Well

• Balatro

• Manor Lords

• Pacific Drive

• The Plucky Squire

Mejor Juego Móvil

• AFK Journey

• Balatro

• Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

• Wuthering Waves

• Zenless Zone Zero

Mejor Juego VR/AR

• Arizona Sunshine Remake

• Asgard’s Wrath 2

• Batman: Arkham Shadow

• Metal Hellsinger VR

• Metro Awakening

Mejor Juego de Acción

• Black Myth: Wukong

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

• Helldivers 2

• Stellar Blade

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

• Astro Bot

• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

• Silent Hill 2

• Star Wars: Outlaws

• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Mejor Juego de Rol

• Dragon’s Dogma 2

• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

• Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

• Metaphor: ReFantazio

Mejor Juego de Lucha

• Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

• Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

• Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classic

• Multiversus

• Tekken 8

Mejor Juego Familiar

• Astro Bot

• Princess Peach: Showtime

• Super Mario Party Tamboree

• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

• The Plucky Squire

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia

• Age of Mythology: Retold

• Frostpunk

• Kunitsu-gami: Path of the Goddess

• Manor Lords

• Unicorn Overlord

Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras

• F1 24

• EA Sports FC 25

• NBA 2K25

• Top Spin 2K25

• WWE 2K25

Mejor Multijugador

• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

• Helldivers 2

• Super Mario Party Tamboree

• Tekken 8

• Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Mejor Adaptación

• Arcane

• Fallout

• Knuckles

• Like a Dragon: Yakuta

• Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Juego Más Esperado

• Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

• Ghost of Yotei

• Grand Theft Auto VI

• Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

• Monster Hunter Wilds

Creador de Contenido del Año

• Caseoh

• IlloJuan

• Techno Gamerz

• TypicalGamer

• Usada Pekora

Mejor Juego Esports

• Counter-Strike 2

• Dota 2

• League of Legends

• Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

• Valorant

Mejor Jugador Esports

• 33 – Neta Shapira

• aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

• Chovy – Jeong Hi-Hoon

• Faker – Lee Sang Hyeok

• Zmjjkk – Zheng Yongkang

Mejor Equipo de Esports

• Bilibili Gaming – League of Legends

• Gen.G – League of Legends

• Navi – Counter Strike

• T1 – League of Legends

• Team Liquid – Dota 2

Las votaciones para el público ya están abiertas en la página web oficial de los Game Awards 2024.

Los fanáticos de los videojuegos podrán elegir a sus favoritos en cada categoría, dándoles la oportunidad de influir en la selección final de los ganadores.

Sin duda, los Game Awards 2024 se perfilan como un evento lleno de emociones y grandes momentos para la comunidad gamer.

Esta nota es presentada por:

