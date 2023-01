According to @TMes_news information, Keylor Navas is currently signing his contract with Nottingham Forest. 🚨🌳



The PSG keeper is expected to join the Premier League club on an initial loan deal. 🇨🇷🔜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/h4zbyjGQ7d