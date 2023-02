🇹🇷🙏🏼🇸🇾

Thank you all for your messages. The city of Antalya (where we are in preseason) has not been affected after the earthquake this morning!



We also stand in solidarity with all the people affected in Turkey 🇹🇷 & Syria 🇸🇾

Many strength and God bless you!! 🙏🏼 @clubdnipro1 pic.twitter.com/WCyqbHizku