Bummed there are no Cinderella stories in #MarchMadness this year? Look no further than Arminia Bielefeld's incredible run in the DFB-Pokal 👀​



The 3. Liga side has defeated three Bundesliga clubs and could shock the world against Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DU3hikUpqW