“Nuestro producto y el trabajo que realizamos para nuestros clientes no lo han hecho. Seguimos haciendo lo que mejor sabemos hacer”, destacó la compañía.

As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.



Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and… pic.twitter.com/aTTUhnnyVz